OSBI: Man arrested after allegedly shooting accused burglar in the back

APACHE, Okla. – An Oklahoma man was arrested after he allegedly shot another man in the back.

During the early morning hours on December 15, agents with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation were called to the scene of a shooting in Apache near Highway 62 and Julia Mahseet Rd.

An investigation revealed 50-year-old Donald Eugene Coyle, of Apache, was the owner/operator of the Countryside Inn and was watching his surveillance system when he allegedly saw a man burglarizing a tenant’s vehicle.

Officials say Coyle took his pistol outside when the man, later identified as 23-year-old Amon Killsfirst, started approaching other vehicles.

Coyle then confronted Killsfirst with his pistol visible and told him he (meaning Killsfirst) was going to wait for police.

Killsfirst then ran away and Coyle allegedly told Killsfirst to stop or he would shoot.

OSBI says Killsfirst continued running and that’s when Coyle shot him in the upper back area. Killsfirst continued to run and Coyle fired multiple more shots.

Killsfirst was taken to a medical facility in Lawton, released and arrested for burglary.

Coyle was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon and booked into the Caddo County Jail.

Authorities are still investigating.