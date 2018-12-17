Police investigating home burglary in southwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities in Oklahoma City are searching for two people who may know something about a home burglary.

On Dec. 12, officers say two people broke into a family’s home near S.W. 65th and May.

Surveillance cameras captured a white GMC pickup truck pull up to the victim’s home. It also caught a man and a woman around the carport and the victim’s car.

Now, police are hoping to speak with the people in the video.

If you have any information on the case, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.