Researchers capture 135 pound paddlefish, set new state record

KEYSTONE RESERVOIR, Okla. – Officials say a massive paddlefish that was captured by a research team is one for the record books.

The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife and Conservation’s Stream Program was working with the Paddlefish Research Center at Keystone Reservoir when they captured a massive paddlefish.

The paddlefish weighed in at 135 pounds and was captured in a gill net. Officials say the fish has now set a new state record.

The agency says after the paddlefish was recorded and tagged, it was released back into the lake unharmed.