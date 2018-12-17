× Suspect dead after officer-involved shooting in southwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – A suspect is dead following an officer-involved shooting in southwest Oklahoma City.

At around 11:30 p.m., officers responded to a report about a man with a screwdriver and knife threatening people at a convenience store near W Reno Ave. and S MacArthur Blvd.

Police say the suspect started to approach the officers and that’s when a taser and bean bag gun were used. However, officials tell News 4 the suspect continued to approach officers and would not follow commands.

One officer eventually fired his gun.

Authorities say the suspect is dead.

The incident is still under investigation, and officials say the officer who fired the gun is on administrative leave.