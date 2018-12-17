× Teen having 2nd brain surgery after bike accident reveals cyst

LITTLE AXE, Okla. – A 14-year-old boy and his family count down the days until his brain surgery for a second time.

In April, Dylon Scott rode his bike and, when attempting to pop a wheelie, knocked his head on the concrete. It was the subsequent trip to the emergency room that changed their lives.

“That’s when they found the cyst that covered the whole front lobe of his brain, the right front lobe,” said Amanda Shade, Dylon’s mother.

That wreck, she said, is a godsend.

“We probably wouldn’t know to this day if he didn’t wreck his bike.”

Scott had brain surgery in May, one that he and his family says made a big difference.

“I felt different,” said the teen. “Headaches went away, really, I was a different person.”

“He’s always had a learning problem and a speech problem,” explained Shade. “But once that cyst was drained and that pressure was taken off of his brain, he could talk better, he was more outgoing.”

But that didn’t last. Scott and Shade say two months later, the dizziness, headaches, and nausea returned. New scans revealed the cyst was back, at the same size it was before the operation.

Now, the family will take a trip to Dallas where the high schooler will have brain surgery again.

“This time, they’re putting a shunt in, a permanent drain system,” said Shade. “So there’s no chance of it really rebuilding, it would always be draining.”

Scott says he doesn’t think about it, instead spending the days ahead of the operation doing what he loves, riding his bicycle and his dirtbike. He says he hopes for a speedy recovery, so he can take to the throttle again.

“When I’m riding, I don’t really feel anything. Everything goes away, it’s just fun,” he said.

It’s a hobby that makes Shade nervous, given his springtime injury. But she’s thankful for that wreck because it made them aware of what is going on with Scott.

“Our hope is that we can get this fluid off his brain, keep it off of his brain, see how he is, see what he’s like, and see what he can do,” said Shade.

Family friends set up a GoFundMe to help with Scott’s medical expenses, you can find that link here.