Teen in critical condition, firefighter injured after fire in southwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Firefighters are investigating after a mobile home fire in southwest Oklahoma City.

Crews responded to the scene near SW 21st and MacArthur just before 3 a.m. Monday.

Fire officials say a teen was rescued from the burning home.

Firefighters performed CPR and rushed her to the hospital. News 4 has learned that emergency crews were able to restore a pulse while she was being transported to the hospital.

The teen has burn injuries and is in critical condition.

Officials say a firefighter, who was helping the teen, was also taken to the hospital for a back injury.

The family of the firefighter has been notified.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.