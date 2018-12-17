Texas man accused in stomping death of Norman woman to be arraigned

NORMAN, Okla. – A Texas man accused of stomping an Oklahoma woman to death will go before a judge later this week.

In April, Norman police were called to an apartment complex near the University of Oklahoma following a medical call.

“Norman police were called to a report of a body or a deceased female in the 2800 block of Dewey Avenue,” said Sarah Jensen, with the Norman Police Department.

When they arrived, they discovered a woman dead at the scene.

Family members told News 4 the victim is 27-year-old Brittani Rose Young. Police say Young died from apparent trauma to the head.

Officials quickly identified Joseph Alliniece as a suspect.

“It’s been determined based on information from witnesses, that the suspect, 29-year-old Joseph Alliniece stomped the victim’s head with his foot while she lay on the floor,” Jensen said.

A witness told investigators that Young appeared “lifeless” as Alliniece stomped on her head several times before leaving the scene.

Ultimately, Alliniece was arrested and charged with one count of first-degree murder. He also faces charges of kidnapping and robbery by force or fear.

Court records show Cleveland County District Attorney Greg Mashburn filed a bill of particulars on Aug. 1 against Alliniece, saying he intends to seek the death penalty in the case.

Mashburn’s filing says the crime “was especially heinous, atrocious or cruel,” that Alliniece has a prior felony conviction for violence, is a continuing threat to society and that he knowingly created a great risk of death to more than one person.

In court documents, Alliniece says he has no recollection of what happened the day Young died.

Nearly eight months after Young’s death, Alliniece will go before a judge for his arraignment.

According to court records, Alliniece’s arraignment is set for Dec. 20, where he will enter his initial plea.