Thunder Thrash Bulls 121-96

The Bulls entered their second and final meeting of the season with the Thunder with a meager seven wins. But the game meant so much more to OKC.

After allowing 70 points in a half against Chicago ten days ago, OKC was driven to not let that happen again. And they didn't.

After going back and forth in the first quarter, the Thunder put their foot down in the second. Paul George went on a personal 13 point run to help give the Thunder a 20 point lead at the half. George continued his MVP campaign finishing eight of 19 with 24 points to lead all scores.

Russell Westbrook put on another impressive performance leading to his 111th career triple-double. He finished with 13 points, 16 rebounds, and 11 assists. The one to clinch the triple-double went to Hami Diallo on an incredible paint pass leading to a layup and foul for the rookie. Diallo notched ten points in the contest.

But the story of the game happened in the third quarter. After a foul, Kris Dunn pushed Russell Westbrook. Jerami Grant, who added 13 points, took exception to that and pushed Dun.. Robin Lopez didn't like that and Grant and Lopez began to scuffle before the two were broken up. Chicago head coach Jim Boylen came over and grabbed Grant by the neck to remove him from the situation. After a more than three minute review, officials came back and issued technical fouls to Westbrook, Dunn, Grant and Lopez.

That wasn't the end of the fireworks. Lopez later fouled Grant in the fourth, tossed the ball at him, and was assessed another technical foul. He was ejected from the game.

The Thunder went on to win 121-96. Seven players finished in double figures for the Thunder. Dennis Schorder added 18, Steven Adams had 19. Next up for OKC it's back on the road as they square off with the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday.