× Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 11 year-old girl with autism

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. – An 11 year-old girl is missing after being dropped off by a school bus earlier this afternoon near the area of S 216th Ave and E 33rd St.

The Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office said Lily Buffington was last seen wearing a blue dress, black ballerina shoes, a purple coat, and a purple backpack.

Officials say the girl suffers from autism and could be in danger.

Fox 23 reports Lily was last seen on a trail camera around 4:36 p.m. tonight.

The FBI have been called in to assist with the search.

Officials continue to investigate. If you have any information, please contact 911 immediately or the Wagoner County Sheriff’s office at 918-485-3124.