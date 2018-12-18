× Authorities investigate officer-involved shooting in Noble

NOBLE, Okla. – Authorities in one Oklahoma community are investigating following a reported officer-involved shooting on Tuesday afternoon.

Officials with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation confirmed to News 4 that agents were called to assist the Noble Police Department following an officer-involved shooting.

Investigators say the shooting took place near 2nd and Walnut in Noble.

Officers say the suspect involved is Layland Lewis Jr., 37, of Norman. Authorities say Lewis has a warrant out of Cleveland County for armed robbery.

The incident began with a traffic stop.

At this point, no details are being released.