College students put on their own Warmth 4 Winter coat drive to honor Brad Edwards

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. - Our stash of winter coats is running low, but thanks to a group of up-and-coming journalists from Rose State College, reinforcements are on the way.

These young people decided to take a page out of the late Brad Edwards' book, using their platform and voice to "do more good" in the world, putting on their own coat drive.

Professor Darcy Delaney-Nelson attended school with Brad's daughter, Ashton, and got to connect with Brad on several occasions.

“He was incredibly kind and thoughtful and helpful to the community all the time,” she said.

Lots of folks tossed in coats, like student Hollye Carroll's aunt and uncle.

“It's just been really nice to get involved and know what we're doing is directly affecting our community in a good way,” she added.

Classmate Madi Zick drove the furthest to collect coats, to her home south of the Red River.

“I said, ‘Hey mom, I need a lot of coats.’ She said, ‘I gotcha, don't worry.’ I came back with a huge IKEA bag full of coats just to bring back here.

It’s a good thing she did.

These racks at the Salvation Army might look full, but don't be fooled.

Dee Watts says she and her staff are having to turn away some kids, because they simply don't have their sizes.

“We keep see sawing back and forth with all the needs and we need a lot of little boys’ coats,” she said. “Children in general, but we do need little boys and larger men and full figured women.”

We change that by filling up these donation boxes on the Rose State campus and around town.

Student Yesenia Gonzalez said, “We're hoping this isn't a one-time thing and we can continue to be a place for the community can come together.”

Their motto is just do it!

With lots of cold days ahead, our Warmth 4 Winter campaign is just heating up.