Five people injured in scaffolding collapse in downtown Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. – Five people were injured in downtown Tulsa when scaffolding collapsed on Tuesday morning.

Just after 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, emergency crews were called to a scaffolding collapse at the Tulsa Club building, near 5th and Cincinnati.

According to KJRH, five people were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The victims were all working outside of the building and were in the process of bringing the platform down when the collapse occurred.

OSHA is investigating the accident.