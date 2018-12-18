Gifts from Salvation Army’s Angel Tree headed home to Oklahoma families

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - It's a big day for the Salvation Army of Central Oklahoma and Oklahoma families!

Rows and rows of wish lists fulfilled by generous Oklahomans are headed home to put under the tree for Christmas morning.

The gifts were requested from the Salvation Army Angel Tree and will go to children and senior citizens.

All gifts will be distributed Tuesday from the warehouse located near Quail Springs Mall in Oklahoma City.

"Every family was given an appointment on their gray card. They'll bring that gray card and an ID on the day and time it says, starting today, Tuesday, December 18," said Susan Ellis with the Salvation Army of Central Oklahoma. "We'll have people directing them and how to stay in line, and volunteers will bring bicycles if they requested bikes and their gifts out to their cars."