Girl Scouts set to break ground, announce name of new campsite in Oklahoma City next year

OKLAHOMA CITY – Girl Scouts of Western Oklahoma announced they are set to break ground on a new campsite in Oklahoma City next year!

They plan to invest more than $11 million to build a STEM-focused camp in the city near the Oklahoma City Zoo.

A few years ago, Girl Scouts of Western Oklahoma made the decision to sell Camp Cookieland. That’s when they brought 50 Girl Scouts, grades 6 through 12, together to talk about the future of Girl Scout camp.

The new camp will be located on approximately 14 acres, just east of the Oklahoma City Zoo.

While the camp was designed primarily for the girls, officials say it’s meant for everyone. When the camp isn’t being used by Girl Scouts, various groups, organizations and families can rent out the camp.

The camp will include a zipline into the zoo as well, and is expected to open in the Summer of 2020.

Girl Scouts are set to break ground and announce the name of the new campsite on January 19, 2019.

