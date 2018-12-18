Hawk caught hanging out in beer section of Oklahoma grocery store released back into wild thanks to game wardens 

PONCA CITY, Okla. – Ice cold … hawk?

A hawk caught hanging out in the beer section of an Oklahoma grocery store is back in the wild thanks to the help of two game wardens.

Last week, Game Warden Spencer Grace of Kay County responded to an injured hawk complaint inside Food Pyramid in Ponca City.

When Grace arrived, the bird was found hanging out in the beer section and was not injured.

Grace chased the hawk through the store for a few minutes before Game Warden Larry Green, Osage County, arrived to help.

Using two dip nets, the wardens were able to the corner the bird in the seafood section, and that’s when Green caught the bird in flight.

It had a few minor scratches, and probably hurt pride, but was OK.

The bird was transported outside city limits to be released.