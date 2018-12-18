Jimmy Buffett to open 300-acre Margaritaville Resort with water park in January 

KISSIMMEE, Fl. – It’s 5 o’clock somewhere!

The new Jimmy Buffett Margaritaville Resort Orlando is set to fully open in January 2019.

According to Thrillist, the resort will cover 300 acres, 14 of which will be a water park.

It will feature:

Four on-site distinctive dining and lounge experiences

Lagoon-style pools

Signature St. Somewhere Spa

Teen and Kids’ Clubs

Sunset Walk- Shopping, Dining, Entertainment District

Waterpark (opening Spring 2019)

Over 40,000 sq. ft of flexible meeting or event space

Even People Magazine is excited! Stay, play, dine and own at Margaritaville Resort Orlando, opening January 2019! Click here for just released details on this mega-resort: https://t.co/eTOewPoqTQ pic.twitter.com/BTHwXxTXSe — Margaritaville Resort Orlando (@MVROrlando) November 13, 2018

And, there will also be vacation cottages that are not only for visits, but can be your very own.

Have fun, parrotheads!

Click here to learn more.