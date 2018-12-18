Jimmy Buffett to open 300-acre Margaritaville Resort with water park in January 

Posted 12:37 pm, December 18, 2018, by

KISSIMMEE, Fl. – It’s 5 o’clock somewhere!

The new Jimmy Buffett Margaritaville Resort Orlando is set to fully open in January 2019.

According to Thrillist, the resort will cover 300 acres, 14 of which will be a water park.

It will feature:

  • Four on-site distinctive dining and lounge experiences
  • Lagoon-style pools
  • Signature St. Somewhere Spa
  • Teen and Kids’ Clubs
  • Sunset Walk- Shopping, Dining, Entertainment District
  • Waterpark (opening Spring 2019)
  • Over 40,000 sq. ft of flexible meeting or event space

And, there will also be vacation cottages that are not only for visits, but can be your very own.

Have fun, parrotheads!

Click here to learn more.