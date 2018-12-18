× ‘Laverne & Shirley’ actress Penny Marshall dies at 75

An actress who is known for her role in a popular television series has passed away at her Hollywood Hills home.

According to TMZ, Penny Marshall died Monday night from complications from diabetes. She was 75-yeas-old.

Marshall is most well-known for her role as Laverne in the sitcom ‘Laverne & Shirley,’ which ran for eight seasons. She also appeared on ‘Happy Day’s and ‘The Odd Couple.’

In addition to acting, Marshall directed the movie ‘Big,’ which made her the first woman in history to direct a film that grossed more than $100 million. She also directed ‘A League of Their Own’ and ‘Awakenings.’