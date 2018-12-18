× Man in critical condition following stabbing in SE Oklahoma

BENNINGTON, Okla. – A man is in critical condition following a stabbing in southeast Oklahoma.

Around 2 a.m. on Tuesday, the Bennington Police Department requested the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation’s services for a stabbing.

OSBI said an altercation had taken place in the 120 block of W. Valiant Street and a man was stabbed. He was then taken via ambulance to the Texoma Medical Center.

OSBI will conduct an investigation and then provide the results to the Bryan County District Attorney’s Office for consideration on charges.