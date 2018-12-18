× Man wanted in connection to thousands of dollars worth of rings stolen in the metro

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are asking for the public’s help finding a metro man they said stole thousands of dollars worth of rings. The suspect wanted in connection has been identified as 31-year-old Ty’Juan Marquez Wilson.

According to the Oklahoma City Police Department, the rings were stolen from Zales and JCPenney stores inside Penn Square Mall and Quail Springs Mall and pawned off.

The first reported incident is from November 1. There are currently six open cases, according to Officer Megan Morgan.

“It looks like, in most of the incidents, he was just stealing one ring at a time. Most of the rings ranged around $2,000,” Morgan said.

Police said Wilson has a $50,000 warrant for multiple counts of larceny of merchandise over $1,000 and false declaration to a pawn broker.

“I do know that he is wanted with DOC for larceny of a merchandise, he’s currently serving a sentence, that he’s absconded from that sentence,” Morgan said.

Anyone with information is urged to call 911 or contact Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300. Information regarding Wilson’s whereabouts could lead to a cash reward.