“My life would lighten up,” Teen hoping for supportive family to adopt him

OKLAHOMA CITY - An Oklahoma teenager says he is ready for a family who is willing to put in the time and truly accept him as one of their own.

Cameron says he loves to spend his free time fishing for catfish or bass because it's always a bit of a challenge.

"They're really fun to pull in, kind of gives you a struggle," Cameron said.

When he isn't fishing, he's spending his days thinking about his future. This 16-year-old says he wants to be a railroad engineer with Union Pacific Railroad one day, adding that trains always bring back good memories for him.

"I just remember running to the front of the house or to the door and saying, 'Nana, mom, there's a train in the front of the house.' And I'd just be staring at the train as it's just going by,” Cameron said. "I know that this job would really benefit and not just because I like trains, it's a good paying job and it gets you a free ticket to go around the world."

It’s a world he'd love to experience more of one day. This 16-year-old has been through a lot and is ready to find a supportive family.

"I just feel like if I had a good person or somebody to call mom and dad again, that would change my perspective of life,” Cameron said. "Right now, it's kind of dim. I'm pretty sure if I had someone that would support me, my life would lighten up."

Cameron says a lot of the sadness he feels comes from bouncing around from home to home.

"It's been a long time since I've actually moved in with a family. My last family's been since 2015," he said.

He says he hopes a mom and dad will consider the person he is now, and not the injured child from the past.

"I'd always get kicked out of school and try to fight people, but there was always a reason behind it. It's just because I never really had any friends. That was my whole thing, I never really had anybody that would actually hang out with me," he said.

He's now doing better in school and making new friends.

"I'm just a really good kid and if you want to adopt me, that I'm open," Cameron said.

Cameron is a teenager deserving of a loving family and a place to call home.

For more information on adopting Cameron, call Tom Peterson at (405) 325-9398. If you’re interested in fostering, call the foster parent hotline at 1-800-376-9729.

