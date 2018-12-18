Officials looking for missing, endangered Del City teen

DEL CITY, Okla. – The Del City Police Department and Oklahoma Highway Patrol are looking for a missing and endangered 13-year-old.

William Kilgore is described as a black male who was last seen wearing a blue hoodie with orange writing, jeans and red Nike sneakers. He is 4’3″, approximately 90 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen in Del City on Monday around 6:10 near SE 44th and Sunnylane.

Del City police say Kilgore struggles to speak, is half deaf in both ears and does not have his hearing aids or a cell phone.

If you have any information, call authorities immediately.