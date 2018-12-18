Oklahoma man fighting for his life after wife allegedly hit him with vehicle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHOCTAW, Okla. – A local man is fighting for his life after his wife allegedly rammed into him with a vehicle. It happened around 11:30 p.m. Monday at a home near N.E. 36th and Choctaw.

"We got a call tonight of a vehicle that hit a garage,” said Eric Haskins with the Choctaw Police Department. "As we were responding, we were told that the vehicle had hit a pedestrian.”

Turns out, the pedestrian, 39-year-old Troy Dale Shrader, is married to the woman behind the wheel, identified as 39-year-old Jennifer Brooke Pearce.

"When we got here, we found a female on the ground outside this vehicle behind me. She was in a surrender position. She did not move,” Haskins said.

According to police, it appears Pearce rammed Shrader with a vehicle into another vehicle parked car in the driveway following an argument.

Shrader was transported to a hospital in critical condition, and Pearce was arrested.

"The person that was in the vehicle that was driving was laying on the ground screaming and hollering,” Haskins said, talking about Pearce.

Pearce was later booked into the Oklahoma County Jail for assault with a deadly weapon and DUI.

Police are still trying to determine if it was an accident or intentional.

"From what we can determine, at this point, it does look like it was on purpose,” Haskins told our crew on scene.

At last check, Shrader was in surgery with life-threatening injuries.