Oklahoma WWII veteran forced to rebuild after driver crashes into his home

TULSA, Okla. – A World War II veteran in Tulsa must rebuild after a hit-and-run driver crashed into his home earlier this month.

On December 7, the driver of a truck lost control, hit a gas line and drove through Leon Standlee’s home, smashing through several rooms.

“It sounded like an explosion when it happened,” said Standlee, who has lived in the home for 20 years. “I was not planning on the loss of my home to a hit-and-run driver.”

Police say the vehicle stopped in his daughter’s room, running over her bed.

“If she had have been here, she’d have been dead, you know,” he told FOX 23.

Gas and electricity to the home had to be cut following the incident.

Standlee was forced out of his home and is staying with a friend. He also had to put his dog into a dog care facility.

“I miss my dog more than anything, can you believe that?” he said.

Standlee says his insurance company told him it’d be two to three months before repairs could begin.

His daughter started a GoFundMe page to help support out of pocket expenses such as temporary housing and the cost of boarding his beloved four-legged friend.

“No one has ever helped me before but I mean, I appreciate everything as it’s happened and I’d like to thank everybody that might donate to it,” he said.

Tulsa police say the driver of the truck has not been found.