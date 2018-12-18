One person dead after semis crash in Bryan County

BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in southern Oklahoma.
Emergency crews and OHP responded to the area on US 69 at Choctaw Road in Bryan County on Tuesday just before 6:30 a.m. to assist Durant police with the investigation.
Officials say the crash involves three semis and one person is dead.
Authorities are still investigating.
OHP Traffic Homicide Investigators and Commercial Motor Vehicle Enforcement troopers are en route to assist Durant Police with a three semi involved single person fatal crash on US 69 at Choctaw Road in Bryan County. pic.twitter.com/DOHw5WQJ6F
— OHP-DPS Public Information (@OHPDPS) December 18, 2018