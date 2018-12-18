One person dead after semis crash in Bryan County

Posted 6:55 am, December 18, 2018, by

BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in southern Oklahoma.

Emergency crews and OHP responded to the area on US 69 at Choctaw Road in Bryan County on Tuesday just before 6:30 a.m. to assist Durant police with the investigation.

Officials say the crash involves three semis and one person is dead.

Authorities are still investigating.