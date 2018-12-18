One woman injured in Oklahoma City shooting
OKLAHOMA CITY – Police were called to the scene of a reported shooting in southeast Oklahoma City on Tuesday afternoon.
Just before 1 p.m. on Tuesday, emergency crews were called to a reported shooting near Pole Rd. and south of I-240, close to the OG&E distribution yard.
Investigators say one woman has been injured in the shooting, and she was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.
At this point, no arrests have been made in the case.
Police were forced to shut down Pole Rd. from I-240 and 89th St. as crews continued to investigate the crime.
35.467560 -97.516428