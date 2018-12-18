× One woman injured in Oklahoma City shooting

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police were called to the scene of a reported shooting in southeast Oklahoma City on Tuesday afternoon.

Just before 1 p.m. on Tuesday, emergency crews were called to a reported shooting near Pole Rd. and south of I-240, close to the OG&E distribution yard.

Investigators say one woman has been injured in the shooting, and she was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

At this point, no arrests have been made in the case.

Police were forced to shut down Pole Rd. from I-240 and 89th St. as crews continued to investigate the crime.