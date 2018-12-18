Osage County murder investigation continues, FBI says

WYNONA, Okla. – The investigation of a fatal shooting is still ongoing, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

On November 29, the FBI, along with tribal and county law enforcement, responded to a shooting in Wynona.

Around 7 p.m. that day, Osage Nation officials notified the FBI that a man with a gunshot wound was found deceased in a residence.

The FBI announced on Tuesday the location in which the shooting happened has been verified by both the Osage Nation and the Department of Interior as non-trust land. Jurisdiction of the investigation will be taken by the Osage County Sheriff’s Office.

FBI officials will continue to assist local authorities with the investigation.

No arrests have been made at this time.

If you have any information, contact local authorities.