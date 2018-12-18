OU Offensive Line Wins Moore Award

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Oklahoma Sooners can say they have the best offensive line in college football. The Sooners O-Line was named Joe Moore Award winners for the 2018 season.

And the award is fit for offensive lineman. The trophy weighs nearly 800 pounds and is almost seven feet tall.

The Sooners edged out Oraange Bowl opponent Alabama and Georgia to take him the honor.

OU co-offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh and helped break the FBS record for yard per play this year. Also, the Sooners were the only team in college football with at least 40 rushing and 40 passing touchdowns.

It didn't take long for the Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray to weigh in on the success of his guys up front.

The Sooners were spearheaded by Bobby Evans, Cody Ford, Creed Humphrey, Ben Powers and Dru Samia up front this season.