OU Wide Receiver A.D. Miller Leaves Program

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Oklahoma junior wide receiver A.D. Miller has decided to transfer. Stadium's Brett McMurphy was first to report the move. The announcement comes just hours before the start of national signing day.

Miller started ten games in his career at OU. He finished the 2018 season with seven catches, 75 yards and two touchdowns with a long reception of 17 yards.

Miller missed the 2017 season because of a quad injury. He used that season to redshirt.

Miller played three seasons at Oklahoma amassing career numbers of 21 grabs for 236 yards and four touchdowns. The Dallas, TX native came to OU as a three star recruit.

No word on where he'll transfer to.