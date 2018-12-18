× Police: Machete-wielding man arrested after allegedly making beheading threats

OKLAHOMA CITY – A man carrying a machete was arrested after allegedly making beheading threats to a metro store employee.

Police responded to the area near Reno and MacArthur on December 15 just before 2:15 p.m. after receiving a call about a man making threats with a knife at a bus stop.

When police arrived, they spoke to a nearby store employee who pointed out the suspect, later identified as Leroy Fontenot, 50.

The store employee told police he was waiting for the bus at the bus stop when Fontenot approached him and pulled the machete out.

According to a police report, the victim says Fontenot “threatened to chop his head off and everyone around,” and told the victim “to play Hotel California and a Johnny Cash song or he would cut his head off.”

Police told Fontenot to turn around, but he continued to walk away and started to mess with the front of his waistband, dropping a machete on the ground.

The officer continued to give Fontenot commands to stop, but Fontenot ignored the officer until he was told he’d be tased if he did not comply.

Fontenot complied and he was arrested.

Officials say there was a strong odor of alcohol on him.

He was booked into the Oklahoma County Jail for assault with a dangerous weapon.