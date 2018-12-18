× Police: Man in critical condition after wife allegedly hit him with car

CHOCTAW, Okla. – A man is fighting for his life after his wife allegedly hit him with a car.

Emergency crews responded to the scene near NE 36th and Choctaw Road around 11:30 p.m. Monday for a report of an auto-pedestrian accident.

Police tell News 4 the woman allegedly hit her husband with a car, causing him to be pinned between two cars.

The couple was at a friend’s home when the incident happened.

The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Authorities are still investigating whether it was an accident or intentional.

Police say a blood sample was taken from the wife at the scene.

Officials have not released any other details.