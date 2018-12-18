Police searching for man wanted in stolen jewelry cases

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City police are asking for help finding an accused jewelry thief.

Over the past month and a half, authorities say 31-year-old Ty’Juan Marquez Wilson allegedly stole rings from various stores across the metro. Investigators say Wilson then attempted to pawn most of the evidence.

Currently, Wilson is wanted on a $50,000 felony warrant for multiple counts of larceny of merchandise over $1,000 and false declaration to a pawn broker. He is also wanted by the Oklahoma Department of Correction regarding a previous larceny of merchandise conviction.

If you have any information on Wilson, you are asked to call 911 or CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.