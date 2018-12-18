× Rescue crews rush to Lake Overholser after car drives into water

OKLAHOMA CITY – Firefighters and a dive team rushed to an Oklahoma City lake after receiving reports of a vehicle driving into the lake.

Just before 12 p.m. on Tuesday, emergency crews were called to Lake Overholser after witnesses spotted a car in the water.

When rescue crews arrived on the scene, they found a Jeep Grand Cherokee in the northeast corner of the lake.

The water in the area appears to be pretty shallow, and it seems that everyone made it out safely by climbing out of a sunroof.

At this point, it is unclear how or why the car got into the water.