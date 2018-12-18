× Stillwater store clerk arrested after allegedly making false police report

STILLWATER, Okla. – A store clerk in Stillwater is in custody after she allegedly reported a robbery that didn’t actually occur.

Just before 3:30 p.m. on Monday, Stillwater police were called to a reported armed robbery at Pleasant Pool Supply, located in the 1400 block of N. Cimarron Plaza.

The store clerk told officers that a suspect wearing all black and a mask robbed her at gunpoint and took a small amount of cash from the store.

Since Stillwater High School is located directly across the street from the store, school officials told students and staff to shelter-in-place as a precaution.

Officers searched the area around the school for the suspect, while other officers were called in to keep an eye on the school’s parking lot.

As the investigation continued, officers realized that the armed robbery never actually happened.

The clerk, 23-year-old Shanette Melana Stokes, was arrested on a complaint of false reporting of a crime and embezzlement by an employee.