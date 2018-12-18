× Suspect on the run after crashing stolen truck into SW Oklahoma City home

OKLAHOMA CITY – A suspect is on the run after crashing a stolen truck into a house in southwest Oklahoma City.

Emergency crews and law enforcement responded to the scene near SW 29th and Douglas Tuesday morning.

Police say the victims of the stolen truck were in another truck and chasing the suspect.

At one point, the suspect crashed the vehicle into the garage of a home.

The suspect fled from the scene.

There were no reports of any injuries.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing.