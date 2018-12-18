Teen accused of killing and helping dismember two men may be tried as adult in Cleveland County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. - A teen accused of killing and dismembering two men with the help of his family may be charged as an adult, depending on a judge's ruling.

Brett Boettler, 16, is accused of shooting 21-year-old Alizé Smith, and 21-year-old Jarron Moreland. Investigators said his older brother, mother, and mother's boyfriend helped try to hide the corpses.

It happened back in April at a Crest parking lot in Moore. Smith and Moreland met up with Boettler, and his brother, 22-year-old Kevin Garcia-Boettler to conduct a gun sale. All four got into a minivan, then Garcia-Boettler told police he heard a gun cock before his brother, Boettler, turned around and shot his pistol several times, killing Smith and Moreland.

That's when police said they called their mother, Crystal Boettler, for help, and she told them to bring the bodies to her boyfriend, Johnny Barker's Oklahoma City home. It's there prosecutors allege the four of them dismembered the two victims and hid their bodies in a pond.

All four were arrested and charged.

Now a judge will decide if there's enough evidence for Brett Boettler, charged with first degree murder, and murder in the second degree, to be tried as an adult.

"I believe that he should be tried as an adult, he put himself in an adult position," said Smith's mother, Destiny.

If he is, and he's found guilty, he could be sentenced with the most serious charge.

"I would like to see him get the death penalty," Destiny said. It's a punishment she believes all four deserve.

Boettler's hearing is scheduled for Friday at 9 a.m.