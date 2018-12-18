Teenager arrested after allegedly pointing AR-15 at vehicle in south Oklahoma City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - An Oklahoma man and his nephew said they are lucky no one got hurt after a scary ordeal in south Oklahoma City.

Dewayne, who doesn't wish to use his last name, and his nephew were leaving the Walmart at 104th and Western Ave. when they noticed people in another vehicle recording them with a cellphone. When they reached the stoplight, officials said words were exchanged between the vehicles.

"The suspect appeared to follow the victim,” said Megan Morgan with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Things took a serious turn when the cars reached the intersection at S.W. 119th and Western.

“Kind of exchanged words again there. The gentleman in the backseat leaned over, and pulled up, and had a gun and pointed it at us,” Dewayne said.

Shocked, Dewayne pulled into the parking lot of Westmoore High School and called police.

"I mean who's riding around with an assault rifle, pointing it at people in traffic? You just don't really expect that on a Saturday afternoon,” he said.

Dewayne followed what he said was a work truck to a nearby home and waited for police to arrive.

Police found three suspects in a garage near 134th and Western, and they also discovered a loaded AR-15 inside the vehicle.

Oklahoma City police arrested a 16-year-old for pointing a firearm and possession of marijuana. It's a crime that shocked others in the area.

“Very frightened. Yeah, I'd be afraid of that,” Mark Hey said.

“This stuff just shouldn't be happening,” Nettie Gray said.

“You need to do all you can do to make sure you can protect yourself when you need to protect yourself,” Reese Logan said.

Dewayne said he's glad the suspects were caught so they can't do it again.

"I'm glad we didn't get hurt but also glad somebody else didn't,” he said.

The juvenile was released to his parents.