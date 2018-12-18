“They tore everything up,” Suspect on the run after crashing stolen pickup into SW Oklahoma City home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - A metro pickup heist has come to a bittersweet ending.

The victim got his vehicle back - but only after it ended up crashing into a second victim's home just a few blocks away. It happened a little after 6 a.m. Tuesday near Southwest 30th and Douglas.

His garage and yard may look like a mess now - but Charles Milam said, when he first heard the impact, he really didn't think much of it.

"I heard a loud bang, and I thought somebody hit another car out here like they usually do on the street," Milam said.

But, soon, Milam realized this one hit closer to home - about as close as it could get.

"I felt the house shake, so I came out the side, got the garage door open, and there was a kid out here," he said.

Milam found a stranger in the yard - a stranger with a story.

"They'd been chasing this high-rise four-wheel-drive pickup that they'd stole from them, and he lost control when he went around the corner," he said. "Jumped over my yard, through the fence, through all the stuff that I had built here and then went into the edge of the garage."

Milam said the suspect bailed and took off while he and the victim - who happened to live nearby - jumped into action.

"He was calling the police, and I was calling the police at the same time to let him know which direction that he'd took off running," he said.

By the time police got there, the suspect was long gone - leaving Milam with quite the mess.

"That's about it. They tore everything up," he said.

Both Milam and the police are just grateful it was only property lost and damaged - and not lives, in such a scary situation.

"It's the very early morning hours, and somebody crashes into your house so thankfully nobody was hurt," said MSgt. Gary Knight with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

The suspect is still on the run.

If you have any information, call Oklahoma City police.