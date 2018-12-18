Tips for drivers trying to navigate new Oklahoma City streetcar system

OKLAHOMA CITY – Now that the streetcar has finally hit the rails in downtown Oklahoma City, drivers are trying to navigate the new system.

It has been decades since streetcars traveled through downtown Oklahoma City, and now city leaders are trying to make sure everyone knows how to interact with the new mode of transportation.

Officials remind drivers that the streetcars travel along a designated path, so they can’t improvise or react to mistakes by other motorists.

Do not overtake or pass any streetcar, even if it isn’t moving.

Never park on the tracks.

Park your entire vehicle within the white lines of designated parking spaces to avoid damage to your vehicle.

Watch for approaching streetcars before turning, or opening your car door if you are parked.

Always use your turn signal if you plan to drive along the tracks.

Never tailgate the streetcar.

City officials say drivers should also be prepared to stop since streetcars travel at or below the posted speed limits and make frequent stops. Officials say streetcars also have their own traffic signals that are not intended for motorists, cyclists or pedestrians.

The streetcar has two route options: the 4.8 mile ‘Downtown Loop’ and 2 mile ‘Bricktown Loop.’

Every stop will be served every 15 to 18 minutes, and officials say each streetcar can carry 104 passengers.

The ‘Downtown Loop’ will begin service at 6 a.m. Monday through Friday, and 7 a.m. on Saturday. Service ends at midnight Monday to Thursday, and 2 a.m. on Friday night (Saturday morning) and Saturday nights (Sunday mornings).

The ‘Bricktown Loop’ will run 7 a.m. Friday to 2 a.m. Saturday, and 7 a.m. Saturday to 2 a.m. Sunday. It will also be activated for other special events.

Officials say the streetcar system will be operational on Sundays when there are large special events along the route. Sunday service is already scheduled every Sunday through the end of January for Thunder games.

Streetcar rides will be free through Jan. 5 as part of the ongoing celebration of the first streetcar service in Oklahoma City in generations.

After Jan. 5, fares will be $1 for a single ride, $3 for a 24-hour pass, $32 for a 30-day pass and $384 for an annual pass. Daily, 7-day and 30-day EMBARK bus passes also include streetcar service.

For more information on the streetcar, visit the Oklahoma City streetcar’s website.