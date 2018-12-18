Trio accused of robbing, leaving woman on side of road after she won at Tulsa casino 

TULSA, Okla. – Three people were arrested after they allegedly robbed a woman who had just won a large amount of money at a Tulsa casino.

Last week, police said the victim was at the casino and was befriended by two other women.

The victim had reportedly won a large amount of money.

According to FOX 23, the women offered to give the victim a ride home. While they were in the car, the women told the victim they had to pick up another friend.

At one point, police say the suspects told the victim they were having car trouble and pulled over, asking her to get out.

When she got out of the vehicle, the male suspect allegedly hit and pepper-sprayed the victim.

The trio allegedly stole the victim’s purse, full of the money she had just won, and took off, leaving the victim behind on the side of the road.

The woman was able to stop another car, and that person called police.

The three suspects, identified as Daniel Skubik, Allison Clark and Elaine Guadreau, were eventually arrested and booked into jail on robbery charges.

The Osage Casino in north Tulsa, where the incident happened, sent FOX 23 a statement saying, “We take our guests’ security seriously and do all we can to protect them while they are on our property.”