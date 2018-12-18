Victims robbed at gunpoint in 2 Shawnee neighborhoods

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHAWNEE, Okla. - Shawnee police are investigating a pair of frightening driveway robberies.

Police said two women were robbed as soon as they got home after dark last weekend. The suspect in both cases was armed with a gun when he demanded their purses.

So far, no arrests have been made and, of course, the news of the armed robberies isn't sitting well with the people who live in east Shawnee.

"It is the talk of the town and, everywhere I go, everyone is telling you to be aware of your surroundings," said resident Kit Vickery.

The targeted neighborhoods are Northridge and Shawnee Country Club.

"They were getting out of their car to go inside when he just came up to them, and demanded their purse and took off," said Shawnee police Cpl. Vivian Lozano-Stafford.

Police think the same suspect may have committed both crimes.

The news of a possible serial robber is now getting back to neighbors like Vickery. She told News 4 she now carries mace in one hand and her cellphone in the other while running in her neighborhood.

"The first one was in the neighborhood adjoining ours, and I was shocked to hear that, and in fact I know one of the victims so it really hits close to home," she said.

The victims live less than five miles apart. The crimes are unsettling for residents in the normally quiet areas.

"When I pull up, I make sure my headlights scan the front part of my house and just extra precaution because it gets dark early," Vickery said.

The police department is asking for people in the area to review their surveillance video in hopes of capturing any images of the suspect.

If you notice anything suspicious, give Shawnee police a call.