Woman arrested in connection to truck theft after owner spots truck, chases after suspects

OKLAHOMA CITY - A woman was arrested last Thursday morning for possession of a stolen vehicle after she and another man were confronted by the truck's owner at a near west side gas station, according to police reports.

Amber Gragg, 40, was booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on one count of possession of a stolen vehicle, after she was arrested by Oklahoma City Police, near NW 12th and N. Quapah Avenue, who were flagged down by a person that had been chasing Gragg.

"The officers were like, 'We're still going to charge her. Do you want to press charges?'" recalled Bianca Alvarez, who was with her sister when she spotted her husband's stolen work truck. "I was like, 'Yeah, you're damn right I want to press charges. You're taking stuff that's my family's.'"

Alvarez said on December 13 that her husband went outside their apartment near Melrose and Rockwell to start his truck and go to work. The problem was: the truck was gone. So, the couple filed a police report. Alvarez, a mother of two, drove her husband -- who works seven days a week as a painter and uses the 1995 Ford F-150 pickup for work -- to El Reno, returned to the city and got her daughter off to school. But Alvarez said she needed to do something. She needed to find the truck.

Alvarez, 22, said it was later that morning when she left her apartment and spotted the truck just a couple doors down at a nearby apartment complex. However, by the time she called police, she said the truck had driven away.

After driving around for a while, Alvarez said she picked up her sister and was near NW 10th and Portland when her sister spotted something.

"My sister says, 'Hey, is that your truck?' and I turn around and see it, 'Yes! That's my husband's truck!” she said. "I pull up right in front of my truck and that's when I see that there's two people in my truck."

Alvarez said she grabbed a baseball bat from her car and told the man in the driver's seat to return her husband's truck.

"I don't know what was going through my head. But I was like, this is my truck. I don't care about you, this is my husband's truck. We worked hard for it. You're not going to take off with it again."

Instead of taking off with the truck, the man and woman, later identified as Gragg, took off running, according to court documents. Alvarez said she and others helped chase the pair as police were called, who arrested Gragg a couple blocks away. In the nearly six hours after it was reported stolen, the truck's tag was replaced with a stolen license plate, as well as a stolen VIN.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Gragg claimed she was only in the truck "to get a ride."