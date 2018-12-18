Woman charged with manslaughter, DUI in connection to fatal SW Oklahoma City crash

OKLAHOMA CITY – Charges have been filed against a woman accused of being involved in a fatal crash in October that left one person dead.

On October 26, just before 10 p.m., emergency crews responded to the area near SW 44th and Linn Ave.

At the time, authorities told News 4 one vehicle was going southbound on Linn, and the other was going westbound on SW 44th when the crash occurred.

A woman, Kitty Burnett, died when a car struck her pickup truck.

The driver of the other vehicle, 48-year-old Steffann Price, was arrested.

The Oklahoma County district attorney has now filed manslaughter charges against Price.

She faces charges of manslaughter in the first degree, causing an accident while driving without a valid driver’s license and DUI – alcohol.

No hearing date has been scheduled yet.