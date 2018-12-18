× Woman facing charges after allegedly sending explicit images of child to man

OKMULGEE COUNTY, Okla. – An Oklahoma woman is facing charges after she allegedly posted explicit photos of a child to a social media platform.

On Dec. 13, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children alerted the OSBI about alleged criminal activity on a social media platform.

Investigators took note of conversations on social media between 31-year-old Chrisandra Skinner and a man in another state. Authorities say Skinner took photographs of a young juvenile’s genitalia and sent the photos to the man.

The next day, Skinner was arrested for a probation violation.

On Tuesday, the Okmulgee County District Attorney filed charges of child sexual exploitation, distribution of obscene material and the production of obscene material against Skinner.

To report sexual exploitation of children on the Internet, call the OSBI Tipline at 1-800-522-8017.