19-year-old Kansas girl killed in Noble County crash

PERRY, Okla. – Authorities are investigating a crash in Noble County that claimed the life of a 19-year-old Kansas girl.

Around 9 p.m. on Tuesday, emergency crews were called to a single car accident along northbound I-35, just north of Perry in Noble County.

According to a report by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, 19-year-old Jaylla Mims was driving northbound on I-35 when her Nissan Xterra left the roadway to the left. Investigators say Mims over-corrected twice, which caused the vehicle to roll before coming to rest on its top.

Authorities say Mims was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 14-year-old passenger in the vehicle was flown to OU Medical Center for internal trunk and leg injuries.

At this point, investigators suspect that inattention played a role in the crash.