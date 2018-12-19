Authorities investigating after man found with multiple gunshot wounds in Edmond

EDMOND, Okla. – Police are investigating after a man was shot multiple times in Edmond.

Authorities responded to a shots fired call near 33rd and Broadway just after 12:15 a.m. Wednesday.

When they arrived at the scene, police found a man with three gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police tell News 4 they did question someone who was near the scene.

They say they also searched through a backpack and found a large amount of cash.

Officials believe the shooting happened at a nearby park.

The shooting is still under investigation.