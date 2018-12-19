Two taken into custody after driver led officers on wild chase

OKLAHOMA CITY – A traffic stop in Oklahoma City led officers on a wild chase throughout the county.

Shortly after 1 p.m., officers with the Oklahoma City Police Department attempted to pull over a vehicle, but the driver refused to stop.

Instead, the driver led police on a chase that wound through parts of northwest Oklahoma City.

At points during the chase, initial reports indicated that speeds reached around 60 miles per hour on city streets.

Fortunately, police noted that traffic was light in the area.

When the pursuit reached the area of Main and Western, officers say the driver hit another car.

However, even that accident didn’t end the chase.

The driver continued onto westbound I-40 with speeds reaching upwards of 100 miles per hour.

As the chase reached Banner Rd. and I-40, the suspect pulled over and two people were taken into custody.

At this point, it is unclear why the driver led officers on a chase.