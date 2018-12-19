Former Shawnee officer accused in child abuse case facing new charge

SHAWNEE, Okla. – A former Shawnee police officer who was arrested earlier this year following allegations of child abuse is now facing another charge.

In August, Darryl Bordeaux was charged with child abuse by injury by “willfully/maliciously striking” a 2-year-old between January 2018 and July 2018, court documents state.

According to the affidavit, Bordeaux was seen spanking the child multiple times with a “Lowe’s-like measuring stick that had been cut up into three pieces.”

“The allegations happened over a period of time and it was abuse that amounted much more than that of normal childhood discipline,” District Attorney Adam Panter told News 4.

When Bordeaux spanked the child, “it sounded like two bricks hitting each other,” the affidavit reads. Bordeaux allegedly spanked the child on the buttocks, shoulders, and back and left significant bruising each time. It also alleges that the child was spanked for things “that were not wrong,” such as getting excited for her mother being home.

Greg Wilson, Bordeaux's attorney sent News 4 the following statement in August:

“Charges were just filed yesterday. We have not been provided the details of the allegations; however, Mr. Bordeaux would never abuse a child. Once all of the facts come to light, you will see a much different situation than being portrayed on TV by the DA candidate.”

Now, it seems that Bordeaux is facing a charge for a different case.

According to online court records, Bordeaux was charged with domestic assault and battery by strangulation.

The Shawnee News-Star reports that Bordeaux is accused of pushing his forearm against his wife's neck "in an attempt to cause great bodily harm."

The newspaper states that he is no longer associated with the Shawnee Police Department after turning in a formal letter of retirement.