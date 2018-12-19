Guilding a layer of love

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDMOND, Okla. - “We try to wrap them in comfort." That’s what Lee Grey of The Edmond Quilt Guild says about the group’s effort of wrapping, some who need it most, in layers of warmth and love.

The guild makes quilts and sends them to places like The Hope Center in Edmond.

“To see the children’s smile when they get a new quilt, is priceless,” says guild member Jasmine Malone.

Judy Elliot is the ringleader of this merry band of quilters. She sees the need and delivers.

“We make placemats, for Meals on Wheels,” said Judy. “We also making quilts for Angel Foster Care. For the kids that go into foster homes, so they've got something that’s theirs where ever they get moved to.”

Judy’s long-time friend Jane Martinsen saw what Judy and her group were doing and took notice.

“I came by for her to finish a quilt that I was making. And she and Lee had all these quilts that they were giving to all these agencies and it just inspired me and touched me and I just knew that they needed some help and to be honored a little bit," Martinsen told News 4.

And that’s what Jane did.

Nominating Judy on behalf of the other guild members for Pay It Forward.

When we surprised Judy with the 400 dollar Pay It Forward Award from First Fidelity Bank’s James Boggs, Judy was speechless.

Then said, “Oh my gosh! Thank you! You sneaky person!"

Judy says the 400 will go to buy more material for more quilts to donate to the little ones in the community.

Judy Elliot and the Edmond Quilt Guild..paying forward…one stitch at a time.

Pay It 4Ward is sponsored by First Fidelity Bank.