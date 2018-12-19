“I get to be out there every day trying to make a difference,” Oklahoma husband, wife dedicated to saving lives

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - An Oklahoma EMT team has a unique bond; they not only work together, but are also husband and wife.

Meet Harry and Shiann Fisher. They're two dedicated EMTs with a passion for their job.

"It's nice to go home sometimes and shares the same stresses," said Shiann. "Sometimes it can be difficult separating work from home life. Other than that, I like working with him, he's my best friend. That makes it easy."

They work hard, but love what they do.

"I get to help people," said Harry. "I get to be out there every day trying to make a difference and that`s why I do it."

And, their life just got a little busier. The Fishers recently welcomed their baby boy into the world.

If you’d like to nominate a first responder you believe is worthy of recognition, click here.

Proud to Serve is sponsored by Dunkin' Donuts.