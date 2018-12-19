Jurassic Quest coming to Oklahoma City next year

OKLAHOMA CITY – America’s largest and most realistic dinosaur event is coming to Oklahoma City next year!

Jurassic Quest is the only dinosaur event with true life-size dinosaurs, from small to gigantic, that interact with guests. Event officials say there will be more than 80 total dinosaurs for everyone to enjoy.

There are also many attractions and activities such as digging up fossils or riding on the back of a 24-ft. TRex or the spiky, overgrown Carnotaurus. Inflatable mazes, huge slides and the multitrack Dino Bungee Pull will also be at the event.

It is encouraged to buy tickets ahead of time in case the event sells out.

Jurassic Quest will be at State Fair Park in Oklahoma City on Friday, March 15 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday, March 16 and 17 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.



